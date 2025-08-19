US Bancorp DE Buys 1,663 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORZ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $62,011,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Scientific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,396 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $39,240,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,721,000.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 6.60.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

