Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.02. Valeo shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 3,582 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank raised Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Valeo to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
