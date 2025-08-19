Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.02. Valeo shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 3,582 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank raised Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Valeo to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

