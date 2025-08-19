Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 44,254 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Terex worth $254,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Terex by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Terex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

TEX stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

