Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,579 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 42,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Strategic Education worth $231,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. Strategic Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $104.51.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

