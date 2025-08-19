Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,552,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hub Group worth $243,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 440.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 803.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

