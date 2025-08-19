Vanguard Group Inc. Has $225.96 Million Stake in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,345,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tidewater worth $225,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tidewater by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,180,000 after purchasing an additional 390,814 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 286,097 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 624,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 212,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,560 shares of company stock worth $1,074,858. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE:TDW opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

