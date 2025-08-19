Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Elme Communities $ELME

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,747,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Elme Communities worth $239,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.