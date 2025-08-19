Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,412,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $251,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 10,687.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $121.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

