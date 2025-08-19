Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 219,518 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $260,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 79.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 336.5% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,063.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 42,482 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:VSH opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.07 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. This trade represents a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

