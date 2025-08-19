Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,191 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Standex International worth $223,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 965.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 46.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 29.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Standex International by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Standex International Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,200. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

