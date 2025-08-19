Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 49,822 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $237,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 143.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,964,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,185,356.46. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

