Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 52,083 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $236,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.59.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

