Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 65,801 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,751,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $236,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,170.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 229,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

