Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,323,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,268,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,264,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the period.

VRRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

