Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,323,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,873,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,701,000 after acquiring an additional 412,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,268,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,264,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

