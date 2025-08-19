VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 37.9% in July

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, adeclineof37.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,306.82 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,259.40%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

