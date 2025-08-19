VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adecreaseof40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

