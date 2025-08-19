West Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 23,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,869,000 after buying an additional 273,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

