What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AAL Q2 Earnings?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.17 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

