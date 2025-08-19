WidePoint FY2026 EPS Decreased by Litchfield Hills Research

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for WidePoint in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WYY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WYY stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Robert J. George sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,570.92. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,380. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

