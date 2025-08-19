William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AMAT Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 15th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.84.

Read Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $163.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.