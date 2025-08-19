Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $23.06 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

