Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Winmark were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA stock opened at $440.09 on Tuesday. Winmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $295.79 and a 1 year high of $459.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.56.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

