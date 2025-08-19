Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,791,809.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $7,639,133. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

