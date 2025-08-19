WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WSFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.3%

WSFS stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.89.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

