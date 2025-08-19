Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.6429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.