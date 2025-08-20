10,000 Shares in HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR $HUYA Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,144,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in HUYA by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 225,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HUYA by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 295,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.2050 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

