149,431 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 149,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 1,234.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Integer Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ITGR opened at $106.3640 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

