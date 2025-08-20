1,705 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1,714.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Brinker International by 227.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $153.4780 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

