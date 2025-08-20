1,870,514 Shares in Silver Standard Resources Inc. $SSRM Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,870,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.16. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silver Standard Resources ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSRM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.85 to $18.95 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Silver Standard Resources Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

