224,938 Shares in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.62% of MGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. This represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

