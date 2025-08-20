2,452,820 Shares in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,452,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tronox by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 763.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Tronox by 1,186.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tronox by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $4.0750 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 629.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John D. Romano purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,468.65. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Johnston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 191,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,756.73. The trade was a 11.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 184,750 shares of company stock worth $579,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

