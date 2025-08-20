27,826 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after buying an additional 564,473 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,565,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,677,000 after buying an additional 200,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,826,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,668,000 after buying an additional 175,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $146.2590 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $153.70.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

