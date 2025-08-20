32,247 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 581,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 494,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price objective on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.0010 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

