500 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HHH opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

