64,789 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,847,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 140.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $44,759,218.50. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the sale, the director owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock worth $48,818,116 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC stock opened at $397.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.50 and a twelve month high of $416.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

