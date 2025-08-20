661,715 Shares in Cadence Bank $CADE Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 661,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,090,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CADE opened at $35.4850 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

