686,907 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 686,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ACHC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

