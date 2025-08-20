ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 156,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 101,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,984,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

