Acushnet $GOLF Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Acushnet worth $212,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,641,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,849,000 after buying an additional 80,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 51,404 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $78.2170 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.