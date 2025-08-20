Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Alkami Technology worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646,571.80. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,396,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,692,440 and sold 27,690 shares valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKT. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

