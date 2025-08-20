Analyzing Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods -12.14% -39.67% -10.70% Ulta Beauty 10.45% 49.73% 20.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $795.47 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($4.20) -0.34 Ulta Beauty $11.30 billion 2.06 $1.20 billion $25.60 20.18

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Big 5 Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ulta Beauty 1 12 12 0 2.44

Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $475.1739, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Ulta Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

