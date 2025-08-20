Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,195.96 ($29.63) and traded as high as GBX 2,211 ($29.83). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,162.24 ($29.17), with a volume of 7,490,842 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,932 to GBX 2,080 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,156.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,174.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Anglo American news, insider Magali Anderson purchased 341 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,044 per share, with a total value of £6,970.04. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 859 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,044 per share, with a total value of £17,557.96. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,325. 9.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

