Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $11,634,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

