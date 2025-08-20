AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. $AVNS Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AVANOS MEDICAL were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AVANOS MEDICAL by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in AVANOS MEDICAL by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AVANOS MEDICAL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of AVANOS MEDICAL to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AVANOS MEDICAL currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other AVANOS MEDICAL news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $439,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $11.4780 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). AVANOS MEDICAL had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 66.89%.The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AVANOS MEDICAL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

