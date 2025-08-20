Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,784,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,372.80. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,920. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,826 shares of company stock worth $20,063,286 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

