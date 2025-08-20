Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $117.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

