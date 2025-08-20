B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as high as C$5.38. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 3,298,434 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTO. Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.75.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Trading Down 2.8%

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$40,754.00. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.