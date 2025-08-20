Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.96 ($52.28) and traded as high as €46.44 ($54.00). Basf shares last traded at €46.35 ($53.90), with a volume of 1,646,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

