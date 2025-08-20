Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 64,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,887,808.64. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,388 in the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.